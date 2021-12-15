Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,179 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,105 shares of company stock valued at $121,990,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -364.32 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.58.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

