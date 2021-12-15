Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,725,941 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

DECK opened at $372.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.70 and a 200 day moving average of $393.32. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.