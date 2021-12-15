Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NI opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

