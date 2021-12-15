Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. State Street Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 148,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

