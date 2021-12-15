Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Merit Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,795.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

