Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.