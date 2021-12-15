ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.12

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. ByteNext has a market cap of $2.06 million and $843,186.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.72 or 0.07966422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.79 or 1.00272513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

