Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.08. 650,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,977. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $231.53 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

