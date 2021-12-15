Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. 35,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.