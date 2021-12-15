Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $76.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

