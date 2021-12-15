BTIG Research Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $64.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $58.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

