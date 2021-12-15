BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Cap of $126.92 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $126.92 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.01 or 0.07824186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,772.58 or 0.99988101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002532 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

