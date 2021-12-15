Brokers Issue Forecasts for UniCredit S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of UniCredit in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

UNCFF opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

