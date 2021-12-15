Brokers Issue Forecasts for GameStop Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of GME opened at $147.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.