Brokerages Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) PT at GBX 1,710.44

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.67 ($22.90).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($23.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($25.95) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($22.73) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.75) to GBX 1,733 ($22.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Prudential stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,277.50 ($16.88). The stock had a trading volume of 5,514,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,113. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,421.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,436.97. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.12).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

