Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $141.70

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.70.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $139.34. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

