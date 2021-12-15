Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price at $562.78

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $562.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,965. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.