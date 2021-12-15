Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) PT at GBX 1,318.38

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,318.38 ($17.42).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.33) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.16) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.16) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 914 ($12.08) per share, for a total transaction of £228,500 ($301,969.08). In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,051 shares of company stock worth $45,545,916.

LON:HSV opened at GBX 840.35 ($11.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 787 ($10.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 867.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 922.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

