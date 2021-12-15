Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $263.89

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $220.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

