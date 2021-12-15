Brokerages Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target at $64.21

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 92.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

