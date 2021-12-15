Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $2.17. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.78 and its 200 day moving average is $295.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

