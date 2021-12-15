Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.44. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 157,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL opened at $228.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

