Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 811,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.59. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.