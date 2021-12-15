Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 55,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,708. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

