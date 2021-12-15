Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.14. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $3.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.61. The company had a trading volume of 931,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.48. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

