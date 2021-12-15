Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $816.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $823.00 million. II-VI reported sales of $786.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

IIVI traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,199. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth $4,576,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $303,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

