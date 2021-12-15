Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

