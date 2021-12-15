Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTVCY. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

BTVCY opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39. Britvic has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

