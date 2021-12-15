Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Up 4% Following Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares rose 4% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.64. Approximately 486,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,053,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

The company has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.