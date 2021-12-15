Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 83,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 309,922 shares.The stock last traded at $61.72 and had previously closed at $64.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Brink’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

