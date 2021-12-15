Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

BCOV stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 million, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Brightcove has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 197,754 shares of company stock worth $2,077,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brightcove by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brightcove by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after acquiring an additional 712,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

