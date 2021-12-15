Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre Acquires 120,000 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BHG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHG. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

