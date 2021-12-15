Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Down to $21.48

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $20.80. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 731 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 109.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

