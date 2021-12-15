Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.82. Approximately 452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 446,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

