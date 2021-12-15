Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.