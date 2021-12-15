Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.86. 77,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,853. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.