Bray Capital Advisors Sells 24 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $424.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,026. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.11 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

