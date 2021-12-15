Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,987 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

OGN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

