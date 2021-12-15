Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,819. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

