Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to Hold

Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

Get Braskem alerts:

BAK stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Braskem has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Braskem will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the period.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.