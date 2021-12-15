Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 931,663 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £8.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.04.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.