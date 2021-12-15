Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. 4,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

