BOOM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,854.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $55,854.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,147,278 coins and its circulating supply is 778,116,546 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

