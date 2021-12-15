Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 901.88 ($11.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOY shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.08) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 770 ($10.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($12.09) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.36) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Bodycote stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 815.50 ($10.78). The stock had a trading volume of 384,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 839.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 875.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 45.48. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 671.82 ($8.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.31).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

