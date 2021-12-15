BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Short Interest Update

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 168.5% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOAS opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. BOA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in BOA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOA Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $937,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

