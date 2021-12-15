Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.07

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 2903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on BVH shares. Truist lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $715.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 20.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 533.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

