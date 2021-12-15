Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.07

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 2903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.
Several analysts have issued reports on BVH shares. Truist lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $715.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.83.
In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 20.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 533.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.
About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
See Also: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.