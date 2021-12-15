BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

