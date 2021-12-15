BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $799.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

