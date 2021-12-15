BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth $899,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

