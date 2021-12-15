BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

